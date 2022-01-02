REALTIME WEATHERWinter Storm Warning In Effect As Snow Pounds Chicago Area
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Lakeview, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men robbed a store in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood Sunday night.

According to police, the men went into the store in the 3100 block of North Clark around 7:30 p.m. and started breaking merchandise.

One of the four grabbed a cash register and smashed it on the floor.

They then took money and fled south on Clark.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

