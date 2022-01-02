CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating a carjacking in the city’s Fulton River District Sunday night.
Around 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, a 52-year-old man was standing outside a restaurant when someone walked up and took car keys from a key box.
When the man confronted him, the thief threatened him with a gun and drove off.
No one was hurt.
Area Three detectives are investigating.