By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago, Fulton River District

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating a carjacking in the city’s Fulton River District Sunday night.

Around 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, a 52-year-old man was standing outside a restaurant when someone walked up and took car keys from a key box.

When the man confronted him, the thief threatened him with a gun and drove off.

No one was hurt.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

