By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 44-year-old woman is arrested after stealing an ambulance from a hospital Saturday evening.

Around 7:34 p.m., Gary Police responded to a call at Methodist Northlake Hospital located at 600 Grant street of a stolen ambulance from the emergency room entrance. The staff from Elite Medical Transportation was there to transport a patient but noticed the ambulance was missing when they returned, according to authorities.

The ambulance was located around 7:45 p.m. at Ridge Road and Colfax. A Griffith officer recovered the ambulance and arrested the woman who was still inside.

 

