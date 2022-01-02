CHICAGO (CBS) – A 44-year-old woman is arrested after stealing an ambulance from a hospital Saturday evening.
Around 7:34 p.m., Gary Police responded to a call at Methodist Northlake Hospital located at 600 Grant street of a stolen ambulance from the emergency room entrance. The staff from Elite Medical Transportation was there to transport a patient but noticed the ambulance was missing when they returned, according to authorities.
The ambulance was located around 7:45 p.m. at Ridge Road and Colfax. A Griffith officer recovered the ambulance and arrested the woman who was still inside.