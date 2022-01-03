CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was shot, and another suffered a cut to his hand, after a fight broke out during a wedding at a banquet hall Sunday night in southwest suburban Bridgeview.
Around 9:30 p.m., a fight broke out among several guests at a wedding at Paradise Banquets at 9200 S. Harlem Ave., according to Bridgeview village spokesman Ray Hanania.
Several shots were fired during the wedding celebration, and one peson was shot in the leg. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another person suffered a cut to his hand.
Police were investigating and questioning several witnesses overnight. Police were also talking to a person of interest who might be involved in some manner.