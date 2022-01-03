CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed late Sunday night at a home in the Englewood neighborhood.
Police said the boy was sitting on a bed in the rear bedroom of a home with several other people in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street around 11:25 p.m., when a man fired a gun, striking the boy in the chest.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Marcel Wilson.
No one was in custody Monday morning, but police said the man who fired the shot is known to investigators. Area One detectives were investigating.