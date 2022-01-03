CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people are dead and 25 others are injured following weekend shootings across Chicago.

Three of the victims was under the age of 18, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed In Englewood.

Police said the boy was sitting on a bed in the rear bedroom of a home with several other people in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street around 11:25 p.m., when a man fired a gun, striking the boy in the chest.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Marcel Wilson.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:11 p.m. Friday in Gresham.

An 18-year-old man was walking in the 7900 block of South Parnell when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender, according to police.

The victim was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In another incident, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back in Englewood early Saturday morning.

Police said around 5:24 a.m., a 22-year-old man was found unresponsive in an alley on the 6000 block of South Bishop. The victim was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was found dead in Humboldt Park Saturday morning.

Around 8:53 a.m., the victim, of unknown age, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1000 block of North Hamlin, according to authorities.

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said the man was found unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the face, around 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the South Austin neighborhood.

Around 11:15 p.m., the man was standing on the street in the 5200 block of West Van Buren Street, when someone fired shots from a white sedan. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the neck and back, and was pronounced dead.

A shooting in the city’s Austin neighborhood left one woman in critical condition after she was shot in the face Saturday night. Just before 7 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was with a 27-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard in a parked vehicle when someone pulled up in another vehicle and started shooting at them. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The man was shot in the left arm and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition. Area Four detectives are investigating.

A man was shot while driving in Bridgeport Friday evening.

Police said around 5:29 p.m., a 32-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle southbound on In the 3800 block of South Morgan Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday: