CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bulls are in good spirits shooting around at the Advocate Center — riding a 7-game win streak, first in the East, and finally back to full strength.

“We preach resilience all the time. Billy always talks to us about that. This is a whole team, not just focused on one guy and we all just come in here and try to contribute to win,” said guard Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball, the last starter to come off COVID protocols, will play Monday against the Magic.

“I had no symptoms, so I was good. Sitting in the house watching the games, really. Obviously had to stay inside but I’m happy to be back,” Ball said.

As for DeMar DeRozan’s back-to-back beaters, Lonzo says they may be the two best shots he’s watched live. Lonzo says not only is DeRozan the Bulls’ go-to guy but is making a case for league MVP.

“We all have faith in him when he has the ball in his hands and as you can see, he comes through for us pretty much every time. so we have 100% confidence when he has the ball and he gives everybody that calm demeanor, set up ship to where he needs to go,” Ball said.

Lonzo said he texted DeRozan after that first buzzer-beater because he didn’t think he had seen the time. DeRozan admitted he did not but as Lonzo says, they’ll take it.