CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools classes are set to resume Monday after the winter break, but there is some concern about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday, the city was averaging more than 3,900 daily cases, up 42% from the week before.READ MORE: Chicago Proof Of Vaccination Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday For Everyone 5 And Older
Some parents are also concerned that tens of thousands of PCR tests turned in last week will not account for any New Year’s Eve parties.READ MORE: FDA Expands Pfizer Boosters For More Teens As Omicron Surges
And, on top of that, the vast majority of those tests returned last week were not valid. According to the district’s COVID testing data posted online, 35,590 tests were completed last week, and 18% of those were positive, but 24,843 were invalid because they were delayed in getting to the lab.MORE NEWS: 6 Dead, 25 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
While classes will resume Monday, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said he is prepared to make any necessary changes at any schools that have high COVID cases.