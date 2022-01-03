CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place.
Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18.
TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36.
THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.