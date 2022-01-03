GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place.

Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18.

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36.

WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25.

THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.

