CHICAGO (CBS) — Classes for public schools in Gary, Indiana, will be virtual starting on Monday.
Rising COVID-19 cases prompted the move to remote learning, which will last all this week.
Students who don't have devices for online classes can pick them up on Monday, if need be. Check your school's website for more information.
Food will be given out Monday and Thursday, and all school sports are canceled this week.