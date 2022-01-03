CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Illinois) will announce Tuesday that he is not running for reelection this year, sources in his office confirmed.
Rush will serve out the remainder of his current term.
Rush, 75, has represented the First Congressional District of Illinois since 1993, having been elected the year before. He served as a Chicago alderman for a decade before that.
He was also a co-founder of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s.
Rush ran for mayor unsuccessfully against Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1999, and won reelection for his seat Congress the following year against then-Illinois state senator and future President Barack Obama.
Rush is expected to make a formal announcement at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
My Block, My Hood, My City founder Jahmal Cole previously announced he is running for Rush’s district.