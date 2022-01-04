CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young women were shot and wounded Tuesday night while driving in Auburn Gresham.
At 7:35 p.m., the two women were traveling in a vehicle in the 8900 block of South Halsted Street when an unknown vehicle followed them and crashed into a fixed object, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Teachers Union Votes In Favor Of Going To Remote Learning; CPS CEO Martinez Says Such A Vote Means Schools Will Be Open, But Classes Canceled
Someone in the car that crashed then got out and started shooting at the women, police said.READ MORE: Village Of Oak Park To Honor Native Daughter Betty White On Jan. 15
One woman, 21, was shot in the left hand, while the other, 18, was shot in the lower leg. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.MORE NEWS: Attorney Says Lyft Failed To Help Rideshare Driver Whose Car Was Fired Upon, And Who Was Then Beaten At His Passengers' Destination
No one was in custody late Tuesday, and detectives were investigating.