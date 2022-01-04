Bulls Extend Win Streak To 8 Games, Beat MagicDeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 27 and the Chicago Bulls won their eight straight game, beating the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Nagy: Justin Fields Will Start Season's Final Game If HealthyWhile the Bears are riding two straight wins at the helm of their quarterbacks, Head Coach Matt Nagy said they are still trying to get rookie starter Justin Fields more reps before the season’s end.

Bulls Back To Full Strength; 7 Game Win Streak Following Second Buzzer Beater From DeMar DeRozanThe Bulls are in good spirits shooting around at the Advocate Center -- riding a 7-game win streak, first in the East and finally back to full strength.

DeRozan Beats The Buzzer Again, Giving Bulls 7 Straight WinsDeMar DeRozan hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the second straight game to give the Chicago Bulls a win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Blackhawks Lose To Predators In First Game Since Dec. 18Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each scored once and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Notre Dame Falls Short To Oklahoma State In Fiesta BowlOklahoma State pulled off the biggest comeback in Fiesta Bowl history, overcoming a 21-point deficit to beat No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday.