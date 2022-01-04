GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A supply chain shortage is making it extremely hard to get a rapid COVID test in Chicago right now.

But the city’s top doctor said she’s confident more tests will be available soon. Until then?

“If you’ve got the means, I would go ahead and order right now, some of those home tests,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. “You can get them on Amazon. I keep doing this. It takes four, five, six or seven days for you to have some available.”

Doctor Arwady said the city’s rapid tests go to high-risk groups first. The last big batch was given out to homeless shelters last week.

