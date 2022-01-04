CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Tuesday night and Wednesday due to the risk of blowing and drifting snow that could create low visibilities and slick spots.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, strong cold front will move into the area early Wednesday morning creating wind gusts of 30 to 45 miles per hour.
Temperatures will fall to the teens through the day on Wednesday, with wind chills below zero. Although new snowfall amounts will be minimal, blowing and drifting snow from New Year’s Day could make travel difficult, especially for open areas to the west.
Thursday will be very cold with single digit temperatures in the morning (below zero wind chills) and highs in the teens in the afternoon. Some light snow showers will be possible.
Friday will start off at zero degrees in the morning, with highs only in the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills on Friday afternoon will be around zero degrees. Much milder by the weekend with highs back in the 30s thanks to a breezy south wind.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light snow showers. Low 16.
WEDNESDAY: Windy and turning much colder. High 16. Wind chills below zero. Light snow showers possible.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for snow showers. High 14. Wind chills below zero.
West winds gusting to around 40 mph will result in significant blowing and drifting snow across north south roadways tonight with localized near white out conditions possible in open areas. The most significant blowing snow risk is in the winter weather advisory area. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/LPfzZL78ui
