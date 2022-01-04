CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana health officials say access to rapid COVID-19 tests at state and county clinics will be restricted due to a nationwide shortages.
Beginning Tuesday, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older.
Officials said the decision is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered.
Indiana typically uses about 50,000 rapid tests per week but is only guaranteed to receive 11,000 a week currently, health officials said.