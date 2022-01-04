CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a great start to the season for the Loyola Ramblers, but now it’s just one great big pause.
The Ramblers have not played a single game since Dec. 10, after having their last five games canceled or postponed.
That is scheduled to change Thursday, when the Ramblers are set to travel to Salt Lake City to take on the 13-1 San Francisco Dons.
But amid this COVID-19 surge, the Ramblers have had games canceled, and then their replacement games canceled. They won't believe they're playing until they're actually playing.
“I probably won’t know that we’re playing a game officially until tipoff,” said guard Lucas Williamson. “So I don’t want to jinx it. I’m not going to sit here and say that we’re going to play the game. But we’re going to prepare like we’re playing.”
"They found, you know, that our game was canceled, and they didn't even know who our opponent was going to be when we came to practice yesterday afternoon, and I thought we had a great spirit about us, and that's what I love about this group is they're resilient," said Head Coach Drew Valentine. "I think our program has been built upon next man up. Well this is the next game up."
The good news is if this game does happen in Salt Lake on Thursday, it is a great opportunity to get a résumé-building win.