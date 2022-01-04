GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bunny, Missing, Missing Bunny, Palmer House, Stuffed Animal

CHICAGO (CBS)– Have you seen this bunny?

A 7-year-old girl in Michigan is looking for her cherished stuffed animal that got lost on a girls’ trip with her mom in Chicago at the Palmer House.

Jessica Dunek turned to Facebook for help finding her daughter Elsu’s bunny.

They think the bunny disappeared between their December 30 stay at the Palmer House and a walk to the parking garage at 55 East Monroe Street. The hotel has been searching for the bunny.

Elsu has had the bunny since she was born and sleeps with her every night. Her mother bought the bunny at Timeless Toys in Lincoln Square before she was pregnant.

If you spot the bunny contact CBS 2 and we’ll help return the bunny to her owner.

