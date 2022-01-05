CHICAGO (CBS) — Illini star turned Chicago Bulls sparkplug Ayo Dosunmu will become an Illinois legend on Thursday.
Ayo's jersey will be raised to the rafters and retired in Champaign. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has more on where a trail of winning has led the former Morgan Park star.
Ayo Dosunmu calls it a dream come true to have his jersey retired at his home state school. What’s he’s most proud of is helping change the culture in Champaign, something he’s a part of with the Bulls too.
"It's something you can't see visibly. But it's something you feel when you come in the gym," Dosunmu said.
The Bulls keep winning despite a constantly changing lineup. Billy Donovan has to adjust again with Alex Caruso going into the health and safety protocols just as they were expecting him back from injury.
“I appreciate the sacrifice guys have made staying ready. Guys out of the rotation, nothing to do with how they’re playing. We’ve just got players coming back,” said Donovan. “We’re just going to have to keep rolling and flowing with the punches. That’s just the way it is right now.
The Bulls play 24 games in 41 days leading up to the All-Star break. Donovan remains hopeful at some point he’ll have the full roster to navigate that stretch.

