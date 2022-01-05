GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Albert Ramon
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the single digits and teens. A breezy northwest wind will create wind chills between 0 degrees to 10-below.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero. A few snow flurries will be possible.

For Friday, morning temperatures will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be as cold as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Mid-teens for highs on Friday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

It’ll be partly cloudy and milder for Saturday, as highs return to the mid 30s. A mix of rain, sleet and snow is possible Saturday evening. Turning colder Sunday as a strong cold front moves into the area. Temperatures crash to the teens by Sunday afternoon and single digits for Sunday night.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with flurries possible. Low 12 with wind chills below zero.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. High 15 with wind chills below zero.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 16 with wind chills below zero.

