Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Teachers Union Hold Talks With Classes Canceled After Vote To Go RemoteTalks were under way Wednesday afternoon between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, after CPS canceled classes for the day following a vote by the CTU to go to virtual learning amid a COVID-19 surge.

Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady Says Department Is Doing Everything It Can To Ease Concerns About School Amid COVID-19 SurgeChicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday that her department is working to assuage concerns about COVID-19 safety in schools – with teachers having voted to go to remote learning and classes having been canceled for the day as a result.

COVID-19 Cases Have Led To Substitute Teacher Shortages, Moves To Remote Learning In Many Suburban School DistrictsA substitute teacher shortage is creating a big problem in some suburbs.

Chicago Weather: It'll Stay Very Cold For The Next Few DaysIt'll be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero. A few snow flurries will be possible.