CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens.
READ MORE: CPS Cancels Classes Wednesday After CTU Votes To Return To Remote Learning
A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas.
READ MORE: Over 30 Catalytic Converter Thefts Within Month On West Side Prompt Community Alert
Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation.MORE NEWS: Chicago Teachers Union Votes In Favor Of Going To Remote Learning; CPS CEO Martinez Says Such A Vote Means Schools Will Be Open, But Classes Canceled
By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.