CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and one was critically injured, after a house fire quickly became a fireball Wednesday morning in west suburban River Grove.

River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn said the fire started shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the attached garage of a home in the 2300 block of Grove Street. The fire quickly spread to the rest of the house.

One man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition. Three dead bodies were found in the home, all of them adults, according to Flynn.

Flynn said firefighters initially had had issues with frozen hydrants. Temperatures on Wednesday morning were in the teens, with gusty winds.

“This type of weather definitely hinders any first responders and anything they do, especially when it comes to trying to get hydrants that aren’t frozen, and just the wind conditions as well,” Flynn said.

Cell phone video shows flames and smoke quickly taking over the entire house.

Several local fire departments showed up to help, with dozens of firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

Gusty winds didn’t help matters, as firefighters worked from top to bottom to get a handle on it.

A neighbor a few doors down described the scene.

“A gentlemen was screaming really loud for everybody to run, and evacuate, and call 911. Every fire department in the country here showed up today,” she said. “It’s just horrible conditions, especially with this wind and all.”

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the blaze, but the house appeared to be a total loss.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released, but Flynn said it appears they’re all from the same family.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was helping investigate the cause of the fire, but Flynn said there did not appear to be anything suspicious.

Flynn said he did not know yet whether the home had any working smoke detectors.