CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while buying shoes from another man in Humboldt Park Tuesday night.
Police said the victim met with an 18-year-old man selling a pair of shoes in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 8:45 p.m.
As the victim reached for his money, the seller pulled out a gun and shot the man in the shoulder.
The victim is a carry conceal holder and shot back, hitting the gunman in the hand.
Police arrested the 18-year-old man, but no charges have been filed.