DePaul Edged Out By St. John's; Freeman-Liberty Scores 24Julian Champagnie scored a career-high 34 points plus 15 rebounds as St. John's edged past DePaul on Wednesday night.

Matt Nagy Again Denies Report That He Already Knows He'll Soon Be Out As Bears CoachFor the second time this season, Matt Nagy is dealing with a story claiming that he already knows he is out as Bears head coach.

Illini Basketball Honors Chicago Bulls Star Ayo Dosunmu, Retires His School Jersey"It’s something you can’t see visibly. But it’s something you feel when you come in the gym."

Blackhawks Fall To Avalanche In OTCale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a victory over the Blackhawks.

Cockburn, Illinois Dominate MinnesotaKofi Cockburn had 29 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high four blocks for his eighth double-double of the season and Illinois dominated Minnesota on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win in the series.

Loyola Ramblers Set To Play Thursday After Weeks Of Cancellations, PostponementsIt was a great start to the season for the Loyola Ramblers, but now it’s just one great big pause.