CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time this season, Matt Nagy is dealing with a story claiming that he already knows he is out as Bears head coach.
This time, the source is former NFL quarterback and CBS broadcaster Boomer Esiason said Nagy has already been told he won’t be back. Nagy was quick to deny the report vehemently.READ MORE: Classes Canceled For Chicago Public Schools Again On Thursday; Mayor Lightfoot Says Unfair Labor Practices Complaint Has Been Filed Against Union
“I haven’t been told anything, and I’m a pretty good source to ask, so I think you’re doing a good job asking me. I would say that anybody that has a report that is going to talk to somebody who talked to somebody who talked to somebody, it’s probably best to call me up and ask me. I’ll tell you the truth. You know what I mean?” Nagy said. “I’m a pretty good source.”READ MORE: Mom Carjacked While Waiting To Pick Up Child From School In Oak Park
Nagy was asked whether he has given any thought to whether the game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings might be his final game with the Bears.
“No,” he said. “No, it’s all been on Minnesota – all on the Vikings, and helping these guys do everything we can to finish the season strong.”MORE NEWS: Cook County Sheriff's Office Releases Never-Before-Seen Video To The CBS 2 Investigators Hoping Viewers Can Help Solve The Case
It would be surprising if Nagy is back after a losing season. But the bigger question is whether General Manager Ryan Pace will pick the head coach or if someone new makes that decision.