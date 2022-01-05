OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A mother got carjacked Wednesday afternoon while waiting to pick up her child from school in Oak Park.
Oak Park police said the woman was parked on the north side of Washington Boulevard outside Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School, 325 S. Kenilworth Ave. around 3:20 p.m. The woman said two men got out of a black sedan nearby and came up to her car.READ MORE: Classes Canceled For Chicago Public Schools Again On Thursday; Mayor Lightfoot Says Unfair Labor Practices Complaint Has Been Filed Against Union
One of the men pulled a gun and ordered the woman out of her car, police said. A carjacker then got into the woman’s car and drove off west on Washington Boulevard, while the other carjacker left in the black sedan they pulled up in.READ MORE: Cook County Sheriff's Office Releases Never-Before-Seen Video To The CBS 2 Investigators Hoping Viewers Can Help Solve The Case
The woman ran to the school’s front office, and the school called police, according to a notice sent to parents.
The woman was not hurt, and the students and staff were safe inside the school at the time, the notice said.MORE NEWS: Teacher, Chess Coach Joseph Ocol Comes To School Despite Remote Learning Vote, Says COVID Safety Measures Should Not Be Done In 'Sweeping Way'
Oak Park police were investigating late Wednesday.