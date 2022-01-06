One Year After The Capitol Riot: Many Arrests, One Illinoisan Sentenced To Jail, And Worries About Prospects For DemocracyOn this one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of people are facing charges – and more are expected – and some continue worry about what the riot could mean as an omen for the future of democracy.

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Below Zero TempsA Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for tonight for the far western suburbs. Lows tonight will range from 3 degrees in the city to -8 degrees in the far western suburbs.

Northwest Indiana Family Loses Dogs When Colorado Airbnb Burns Down In Marshall Fire, Wonders If They Could've Been Warned SoonerA Northwest Indiana family was planning to go on a dream vacation to Colorado, but it ended in tragedy.

Classes Canceled Again Friday For Chicago Public Schools Amid Standoff With Union Over Remote LearningThursday marked the second day of canceled classes for the Chicago Public Schools with the situation in in limbo – after the Chicago Teachers Union voted to move to remote learning and the city said they had no authority to make such a move.