CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) — It was a big night in Champaign Thursday for former Morgan Park and Fighting Illini basketball star and current Chicago Bull Ayo Dosunmu.
The University of Illinois honored the former All-American by raising his jersey to the rafters.
Dosunmu's current teammate DeMar DeRozan was in attendance for a night to remember.
"It was very emotional, you know – I was trying to keep myself straight, you know, smile through it all. I had a nice shirt on – I didn't want to try to mess it up. But that's what it's all about, you know, building bonds and building relationships that never can be taken away; that can last forever," Dosunmu said, "and I thought I did that here."
Dosunmu called it a dream come true to have his jersey retired at his home state school. What’s he’s most proud of is helping change the culture in Champaign – something he’s a part of with the Bulls too.