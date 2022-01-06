CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears placed rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID list on Thursday, making it unlikely he’ll be able to start the team’s final game of the season.

It was not immediately clear if Fields has tested positive for COVID-19, or has been in close contact with someone else who did, but it puts his status in doubt for Week 18 against the Vikings.

The announcement came just one day after head coach Matt Nagy had announced Fields would start on Sunday against Minnesota.

Fields had missed the previous two games due to an ankle injury, but was declared ready to return to the field.

Fields began the season as the backup to Andy Dalton, but eventually took over the starting role. In 12 games (10 starts), Fields completed 159 of 270 passes (58.9 percent) for 1,870 yards (6.9 per attempt), seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He added 420 yards and two more scores on his 72 rush attempts.

It often seemed as though the Bears were running an offense that was not conducive to Fields’ skill set. The offensive line in front of him was poor, and his receiver corps was thin and injured throughout the year. Fields did contribute to his own inefficiency by holding onto the ball for too long and taking far too many sacks (11.8 percent of dropbacks), but he was not put in position to succeed by the coaching staff or the roster.

The Bears traded their 2022 first-round pick to the New York Giants in the deal to move up and acquire Fields, but they desperately need to surround him with both more talent and a better staff that will design an offense around his talents.