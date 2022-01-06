GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS) — A heartwarming gesture on a brutally cold day.

Chicago’s Puerto Rican community celebrated Three Kings Day. The Puerto Rican Cultural Center handed out tasty treats and gifts.  they also gave away 50 bikes to the children. The annual celebration marks the arrival of the kings, after the birth of Jesus.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff