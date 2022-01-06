CHICAGO (CBS) — A heartwarming gesture on a brutally cold day.
Chicago’s Puerto Rican community celebrated Three Kings Day. The Puerto Rican Cultural Center handed out tasty treats and gifts. they also gave away 50 bikes to the children. The annual celebration marks the arrival of the kings, after the birth of Jesus.
Archival photo from the first Día de los Santos Reyes Magos celebration held by the Puerto Rican Cultural Center on Division Street in 1995. Did you know this was also the day the beloved Puerto Rican flags of steel were erected? #DiaDeLosReyes2022 pic.twitter.com/womexltxsk
— Juan Antonio Corretjer Puerto Rican Cultural Ctr (@jacprcc) January 5, 2022