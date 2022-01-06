CHICAGO (CBS) — Wind Chill Advisory for western counties 9 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. tomorrow. Wind chills to -25. This will be the coldest night of this 3-day cold snap. As high pressure drifts overhead, the core of the Arctic air parks overhead. One more day tomorrow with wind chills below zero.
The milder air moving in this weekend is short-lived. Saturday temperatures rise above freezing. The next disturbance to move in will come in the form of a light, wintry mix since temps will hover around the freezing mark.
The front passes early Sunday, so temperatures crash through the day even with the sunshine.
TONIGHT: Bitter cold. Lows close to zero with wind chills 10 to 20 below.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 14. Wind chills to 10 below.
SATURDAY: Light wintry mix by evening. High 33.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Morning high of 25. Falling temperatures through the day.