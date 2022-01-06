CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold temperatures start the day.
Conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero with a few snow flurries possible.
Brrrrr… wind chills at or below zero across the board. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xZ3BdfoziM
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 6, 2022
This extreme cold lasts through week’s end. Wind chill values Friday morning could be as low a 10 to 20 below zero.
There is some relief from the cold by Saturday as temps rise into the 30s.