GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold temperatures start the day.

Conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero with a few snow flurries possible.

This extreme cold lasts through week’s end. Wind chill values Friday morning could be as low a 10 to 20 below zero.

There is some relief from the cold by Saturday as temps rise into the 30s.

Laura Bannon