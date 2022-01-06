CHICAGO (CBS)– Funeral services will be held Thursday for fallen firefighter MaShawn Plummer.
The 30-year-old firefighter died just days after being critically injured battling a fire in the Belmont Central neighborhood.
Family, friends and colleagues will gather at the House of Hope Church in the Pullman neighborhood starting at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Plummer leaves behind his parents and four sisters. Last month, Plummer's mother told CBS 2 she took comfort in knowing he got to live out his dream of being a Chicago firefighter.
