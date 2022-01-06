CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola University Chicago will begin its spring 2022 semester with primarily online instruction until the end of the month.
The new semester begins on Jan. 18. The university said most in-person instruction will move online until Monday, Jan. 31, but select classes such as labs, clinicals, and experiential classes may meet in person at the discretion of deans.
"As the city of Chicago and our nation experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, delaying a fully in-person start will help all of us while ensuring that we are doing our part to limit further transmission in our greater community," Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney and Provost Margaret Faut Callahan said in an announcement to the Loyola community. "Data suggests that this will be a steep—but fast moving—surge, and we are actively monitoring the situation so that we remain agile."
Even though most instruction will be online, the Loyola campus will remain open. Residence halls will be open and staffed, food services will operate as usual, and libraries and other campus facilities will be open. All students living in residence halls are urged to move in before Jan. 14, and will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before moving in.
Everyone in the Loyola community is also strongly urged to test for COVID-19 before returning to campus.