CHICAGO (CBS) — A final salute today to a fallen Chicago firefighter. hundreds of first responders paying their respects at MaShawn Plummer’s funeral.

Plummer was only 30 years old when he died while fighting a fire two weeks ago. CBS 2’ Steven Graves was there as family and friends gathered to remember him.

A frigid final farewell for a fallen firefighter — a fellow brother who family says died while fulfilling his duty.

“You accomplished your mission MaShawn. Now the world knows who our hero is,” said Flora Levy, Aunt.

The term superhero is used to describe MaShawn Plummer a lot at his homegoing service.

The 30-year-old, a south sider at heart, born and raised in Englewood – brought up through Chicago Public Schools.

“As a Black male in Englewood, we tend to look up to the wrong things. And MaShawn didn’t do that,” said family member Antwan Sayles.

It was Plummer’s dream to become a firefighter and EMT.

“I never once saw him so proud he found out he was not only going to become a firefighter but for his beloved city of Chicago.”

Before that, he went to college meeting Drew Kurz — where a friendship turned to brotherhood.

“There’s a saying – I think at least – that if you love someone enough that you would run into a burning building for them. And Shawn did that for people he didn’t even know. Because he loved people,” Kurz said.

His bravery – helping to save two people in the December fire. Now his legacy, while only serving a year on duty, is cemented in city history.

“The life that God instilled into my son, I was not worthy.”

Plummer’s mom, Felicia Townsand Plummer, says her son’s faith in God now gives her peace.

“To be absent. Do you hear me? To be absent is to be present with the Lord. And I know, I know where my son is.”

Plummer will be laid to rest in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side where his love for the city and service began.