CHICAGO (CBS) – Following the current surge in COVID cases, Thornton Township High Schools District 205 will shift to remote learning beginning Jan. 12 and will return to in-person classes on Jan. 24, according to a statement from the district.
"We made our decision to shift to remote learning based upon current data and guidance from the Cook County Department of Health. While we know our students learn best in an in-person setting, we also must prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. Our goal is to ensure a safe and timely return to classrooms," said Dr. Nathaniel Cunningham, District Superintendent.
Teachers will have scheduled institute days from Jan. 10-11 to allow for preparation for remote learning.
COVID-19 testing will also be available for students and teachers during the seven-day remote learning period. Testing will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following days and locations:
- Wednesday, January 12 – Thornridge High School
- Thursday, January 13 – Thornton Township High School
- Friday, January 14 – Thornwood High School
- Tuesday, January 18 & 19 – Thornton Township High School
- January 20 & 21 – Thornwood High School
- January 21 – Thornridge High School
Bus service is available for students who want to receive a COVID-19 test. Students will receive an excused absence from class during COVID testing.
Additional information about the shift to remote learning and COVID testing is available at district205.net.