(Credit: UIC)
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden scored a season-high 26 points and Grant Basile added 21 points as Wright State defeated the UIC Flames 90-72 on Thursday night.
Trey Calvin had 19 points for Wright State (7-7, 4-1 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game. Tim Finke added seven rebounds.READ MORE: One Year After The Capitol Riot: Many Arrests, One Illinoisan Sentenced To Jail, And Worries About Prospects For Democracy
The 90 points were a season best for Wright State.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Below Zero Temps
Kevin Johnson had 19 points for the Flames (4-8, 0-3). Zion Griffin added 18 points and Filip Skobalj had 11 points.MORE NEWS: Northwest Indiana Family Loses Dogs When Colorado Airbnb Burns Down In Marshall Fire, Wonders If They Could've Been Warned Sooner
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)