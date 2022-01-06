CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a break available for Illinois working class taxpayers with low to moderate incomes.
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said they will not have unpaid parking tickets and other fines taken out of their state income tax refunds this year.
Mendoza said families are counting on those refunds to pay bills they've been putting off because of the pandemic. Last year, suspending fines helped more than 50,000 families.
The policy defers the fines. it doesn't eliminate them. Which means they'll still have to be paid. And cities can hire private companies to collect unpaid fines.