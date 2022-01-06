Bears Place QB Justin Fields On Reserve/COVID-19 ListThe Bears placed rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID list on Thursday, making it unlikely he'll be able to start the team's final game of the season.

Northwestern Leads At Intermission, But Goes On To Fall To Penn StateSeth Lundy scored 23 points and his side-step fadeaway 3-pointer from the right side with 35 seconds left gave Penn State the lead for good as the Nittany Lions beat Northwestern on Wednesday night.

DePaul Edged Out By St. John's; Freeman-Liberty Scores 24Julian Champagnie scored a career-high 34 points plus 15 rebounds as St. John's edged past DePaul on Wednesday night.

Matt Nagy Again Denies Report That He Already Knows He'll Soon Be Out As Bears CoachFor the second time this season, Matt Nagy is dealing with a story claiming that he already knows he is out as Bears head coach.

Illini Basketball Honors Chicago Bulls Star Ayo Dosunmu, Retires His School Jersey"It’s something you can’t see visibly. But it’s something you feel when you come in the gym."

Blackhawks Fall To Avalanche In OTCale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a victory over the Blackhawks.