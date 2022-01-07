CHICAGO (CBS) — While the Bulls have dealt with COVID issues, it’s been especially rough on their G League team, the Windy City Bulls.

They didn’t even have a season last year, and this year, they had to shut down for over a month. All this, with a new head coach as well.

“Definitely as a first-year coach, I’m earning my stripes.”

Windy City first-year head coach Henry Domecrant was born in Bolingbrook and attended Naperville North High School before playing college basketball at Eastern Illinois. He’s in his 4th year with the Bulls organization.

“That’s my permanent position, on my tippy toes. With Covid and rules continue to change. Players moving up and down. You always worry about an injury can change everything. Now with everything else, it’s just been magnified,” Domecrant said.

For players like Northwestern and Fenwick High School alum Scottie Lindsey, every game missed is a lost chance to show belong at the NBA level.

“Yeah, it is frustrating when you can’t do anything about it. You gotta positive test and that’s it. That type of thing can definitely mess with your head a little bit.”

Lindsey and Windy City finally played their first game in 35 days Wednesday night. Now the focus can go back to getting better and hoping to get the call-up, something Lindsey knows isn’t easy as much talent and as well as the big Bulls are playing right now.

Scottie: “It’s teaching me patience. When the right opportunity comes, you have to be ready.”

Matt: “What would that mean for you to get the opportunity to play for them?”

Scottie: “Playing for the Bulls that would be a dream come true. I was named after Scottie Pippen. To follow in his footsteps and play for the Bulls, that would be awesome.”

Windy City’s scheduled game for Friday night has been postponed to Sunday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. at NOW Arena. Saturday’s game vs Delaware is still on as scheduled at 7 p.m.