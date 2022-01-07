CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle.

It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits.

Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning.

Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon.

Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and evening hours. Up to one tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible, making for some slick spots on roads.

Sunday will start off in the 20s with a cloudy sky, then clearing skies and falling temperatures during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Lows Sunday night will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero.

It will be cold Monday with highs in the teens. Temperatures slowly increase through the end of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low of 10 with wind chills below zero at times.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, breezy and not as cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. A 30% chance for freezing rain and drizzle.

Sunday: Clearing skies, windy and turning colder. 20s in the morning, then teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will be below zero by the evening.