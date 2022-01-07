GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A Mount Prospect woman was charged Friday with striking and killing a man riding a bicycle in Glenview last summer – and then driving off.

Ewelina Pikulska, 40, was charged months after first being arrested on a warrant in Florida in connection with the hit-and run. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and failure to report.

Pikulska will appear for a bond hearing on Saturday, Glenview police said.

Trinidad Salgado, 56, was struck and killed as he was riding his bike just after 3 a.m. Aug. 21 near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive when he was struck by what police said was Pikulska’s 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

A warrant was issued for Pikulska’s arrest in the fall. Glenview police learned she was in Florida at the time, and she was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Okaloosa County, Florida Sheriff’s office and later extradited to Illinois.

Salgado’s family was asking the driver to surrender a day after the hit-and-run.

“So this is why it hurts so much, because he didn’t treat people like he got treated at the end when they left him there,” said Salgado’s daughter, Adriana Salgado. “Please. Your conscience is not going to let you sleep. Let us know. Give yourself in.”

Salgado immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico more than 20 years ago. He worked as a dietician at a nursing home.

He had four children and three grandchildren.