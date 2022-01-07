CHICAGO (CBS)– Fallen Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic will be laid to rest Friday.
Fellow officers, family and friends will pay their respects during the service at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University at 10 a.m.
Family described Rittmanic as a published poet and amateur photographer and film producer for family events, Bradley Police Department recruiting, and community events. She also won Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2020.
Sgt. Rittmanic was shot and killed after responding to a call of dogs barking in an unattended car at the Comfort Inn hotel at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50 in Bradley, Illinois.
The other officer, Tyler Bailey, remains in critical condition.
Kankakee County prosecutors are now seeking the federal death penalty for both suspects in the case. o