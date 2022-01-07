GARY, Ind. (CBS) —
The Lake County Indiana Sheriff's office said around 11:30 a.m., their officers tried to pull over the driver of a speeding black Audi, who also ran a red light near 25th Avenue and Broadway in Gary.
The driver did not stop, but instead sped up and headed south near Broadway and the Borman Expressway (Interstate 80/94). The driver kept speeding, and officers lost sight of the car, police said.
Eventually, the driver began swerving in and out of lanes on I-80/94 and ended up slamming into the back of a semi-trailer truck at Colfax Street.
A 20-year-old Matteson woman who was a passenger in the car was killed, as was an infant in a car seat. It is believed the impact also caused another collision with a second semi, police said.
The driver of the car, a man, was taken to the hospital with head injuries. Sheriff’s police said he was in illegal possession of a handgun, and was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s police after another pursuit back in November.
Multiple charges were pending Friday afternoon.
"Any loss of life in such horrifying circumstances is tragic, but the loss of a child is especially disturbing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives during this incident," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a news release. "Police officers are faced with tragedy daily, but considering the circumstances with this incident, we are offering to help officers cope."
Indiana State Police said all lanes on westbound I-80/94 were blocked, and traffic was diverted at Burr Street.