CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman is dead following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday afternoon.
Police said around 4:20 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was driving a Toyota on the northbound Drive near Lawrence Avenue when she veered from the right lane to the furthest left lane before striking a median and a tree.
The victim was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating this incident.