CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes you just have to be outside no matter how bitter the temperatures are. Some are out braving the brutal temperatures.

CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei tells us how some people are braving the brutal cold.

With these brutally cold temperatures, it’s hard to stand outside for even just a few minutes.

People we’ve talked to that have to be outdoors this time of year say it seems the bitter cold temperatures in Chicago are just getting started.

For the first time since last winter temperatures are frigid in the city, and not everyone can stay inside and keep warm.

“You have no choice, you love your dog. Got to do what it takes to bring him out.”

Jasmine Fannell says she tries to walk quickly and dress warmly to make sure her puppy Fonzie can get his walks in.

“I’m not feeling much that’s the issue its very cold out here, (laughs) he’s fine though,” Fannell said.

Brutally cold temps along the Lakefront didn’t stop amateur pro runner Michael Ko from getting out today.

“I run every day, usually along the Lakefront and today I just wanted to get my run in I don’t want to be running inside right now”

Even with ice built upon his eyelashes, Ko says by this time of year his body is used to the cold and the view makes it worth it.

“One of my favorite things to see is the smoke coming off the water and the lake is kind of evaporating it’s so beautiful and you got the sunrise so great day to run,” Ko said.

If you or anyone you know needs a place to get warm, you can call 311 to know where the nearest warming shelters are located.

Usually in extreme conditions like this — libraries, police and fire stations and other public buildings will also serve as warming centers.