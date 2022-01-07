CHICAGO (CBS)– Advocate Christ Medical Center is honoring healthcare workers with a rally in Oak Lawn Friday morning.
CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist talked with community members who are supporting 2,100 healthcare workers arriving and leaving for hospital shifts.
“Thank you for everything you do,” a supporter from Oak Lawn said.
We are saying THANK YOU to healthcare works this morning. Join us on @cbschicago! Checking in with @MaryKayKleist at 6:44AM 💃
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 7, 2022
A band greeted healthcare workers arriving to the hospital as community members celebrated.