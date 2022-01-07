GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Advocate Christ Medical Center, Healthcare Workers, Oak Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS)– Advocate Christ Medical Center is honoring healthcare workers with a rally in Oak Lawn Friday morning.

CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist talked with community members who are supporting 2,100 healthcare workers arriving and leaving for hospital shifts.

“Thank you for everything you do,” a supporter from Oak Lawn said.

A band greeted healthcare workers arriving to the hospital as community members celebrated.

