With 3 Players In COVID Protocols, Blackhawks Never Lead As They Lose To CoyotesJohan Larsson scored his first three goals of the season for his first career hat trick and the Arizona Coyotes dealt the Chicago Blackhawks their sixth straight loss on Thursday night.

Loyola Beats USF In Impromptu Nonconference TiltRyan Schwieger scored 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting to lead Loyola Chicago past San Francisco in an impromptu neutral-site matchup at Salt Lake Community College on Thursday.

Double-Double Machine Cockburn Sends Illini Past MarylandKofi Cockburn posted his seventh straight double-double, Trent Frazier scored 16 points and Illinois rallied after squandering an early lead to beat Maryland on Thursday night.

UIC Falls To Wright StateTanner Holden scored a season-high 26 points and Grant Basile added 21 points as Wright State defeated the UIC Flames on Thursday night.

Bears Place QB Justin Fields On Reserve/COVID-19 ListThe Bears placed rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID list on Thursday, making it unlikely he'll be able to start the team's final game of the season.

Ayo Dosunmu Calls Experience 'Very Emotional' As Illinois Retires His JerseyIt was a big night in Champaign Thursday for former Morgan Park and Fighting Illini basketball star and current Chicago Bull Ayo Dosunmu.