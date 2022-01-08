Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory With Freezing Drizzle Some patchy freezing drizzle may lead to a few slick sidewalks or icy overpasses, but most roads have been treated, amounts should be very light and impacts should be limited.

DCFS Director Held In Contempt Of Court For Violating Rights Of Children And Faces $2,000 A Day In FinesIn a stunning move, a Cook County Juvenile Court judge issued two contempt of court orders against Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Director Marc Smith for violating the rights of two children left languishing in facilities for months. Now accountability - in a stunning move, a juvenile court judge issued two contempt of court orders against Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Director Marc Smith for violating the rights of two children left languishing in facilities for months. DCFS could soon be fined as much as $2,000 a day until those children are properly placed.