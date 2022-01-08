CHICAGO (CBS) — Some patchy freezing drizzle may lead to a few slick sidewalks or icy overpasses, but most roads have been treated, amounts should be very light and impacts should be limited.
Therefore, despite the Winter Weather Advisory that is in place until 9 p.m., I believe the impacts will be relatively minor enough that Alert Mode is not needed.
Today:
Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the afternoon and evening. High 34.
Mostly cloudy. Low 23
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. Temps dropping. High 25.
Colder again on Monday with a warm-up expected for the second half of the week.