GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Chicago Weather Forecast, RealTime Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some patchy freezing drizzle may lead to a few slick sidewalks or icy overpasses, but most roads have been treated, amounts should be very light and impacts should be limited.

Therefore, despite the Winter Weather Advisory that is in place until 9 p.m., I believe the impacts will be relatively minor enough that Alert Mode is not needed.

READ MORE: PAWS Pet Of The Week: Webster

Today:

Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the afternoon and evening. High 34.

Tonight:

READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In South Shore

Mostly cloudy. Low 23

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. Temps dropping. High 25.

EXTENDED

MORE NEWS: DCFS Director Held In Contempt Of Court For Violating Rights Of Children And Faces $2,000 A Day In Fines

Colder again on Monday with a warm-up expected for the second half of the week.