CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a house on Chicago’s South Side Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. at 88th and Marquette in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The 51-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
She suffered smoke inhalation and burns to her body.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.