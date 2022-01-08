GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a house on Chicago’s South Side Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at 88th and Marquette in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 51-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

She suffered smoke inhalation and burns to her body.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

