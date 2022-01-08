CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.
In the first shooting of the weekend, an 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in South Shore.
In the first shooting of the weekend, an 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in South Shore.
Police said around 10:50 p.m., the victim was standing on the 1700 block of East 72nd Street when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the CFD in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
In another shooting, a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were shot while traveling in the Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Police said around 2:01 a.m., the victims were in a vehicle traveling westbound on the 3200 block of 26th Street when an occupant in a gray sedan pulled alongside of them and fired shots.
The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition by the Chicago Fire Department with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. The female was also transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by CFD in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left hand.
No arrests were made in each incident.