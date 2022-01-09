GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Armed Carjacking, Crime, Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Carjackers targeted a food delivery driver Sunday night in Humboldt Park.

Police say they attacked the victim in the 2600 block of West Potomac shortly after 7 p.m.

The 24-year-old man was approached by two unknown men with guns who demanded his vehicle.

The victim gave up the car, and the carjackers fled in it.

No one is in custody as detectives are investigating.

