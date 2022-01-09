CHICAGO (CBS) – Police warn of businesses and residents Sunday of multiple Robberies in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
The incidents occurred in the area of Damen and Devon where the victims include small stores, coffee shops, delivery drivers, and citizens.READ MORE: Prosecutors Say Child Was Being Punished, Leading To The Death Of 6-Year-Old Damari Perry Who Was Reported Missing Last Week; 3 Family Members Charged
Victims were robbed with guns, replica guns, or mace. The robberies where citizens are the victims, they were lured to a residence by a female offender, according to police.
In the retail robberies, two men would produce weapons or use mace before taking the victim’s property.READ MORE: Former ICU Nurse Sees Big Difference In Switching Careers Following Start Of The Pandemic
Locations and times:
- 6100 block of North Damen at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
- 6100 block of North Damen at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
- 2200 block of West Devon at 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2021
- 6100 block of North Damen at 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
- 1900 block of West Peterson at 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022
- 2000 block of West Devon at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
The first offender is described as a Hispanic man, 20-25-years-old, 5’8” -6’0”. The second offender is described as a White woman, 20- 25-years-old, 5’5”. The third offender is described as an African American man, 20-25-years-old, 6’0”, 200lbs.
Police remind businesses and residents to:
- 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) Including any vehicle description and license plate information.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
- Keep in contact with your neighbors.
- Be aware of your surrounding at all times
- And do not meet strangers and go places where you are alone with them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263