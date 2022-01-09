CHICAGO (CBS) — The Faces of COVID exhibit is finally on display for the public to see. It’s 12 portraits installed in one of Harold Washington Library’s windows facing State Street.
It shows just some of the faces among the thousands of Illinoisans who died from COVID-19 at the pandemic's start.
"So people could see some of the people we've lost and sort of reflect on that and celebrate them. Reflect on who they are as individuals," she said.
"My hope is that as people walk by and see loved ones being memorialized in such an honorable and caring way," said Diane Marshbank with the Chicago Public Library. "They'll feel more connected to us and each other."